Mrs. Elaine A. Maifeld

January 13, 1950-June 6, 2021

GALESBURG-Mrs. Elaine A. Maifeld, 71, of Galesburg, Illinois died 5:00 a.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, Illinois.

