Elayne Blumhagen

May 6, 1931-March 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Elayne Blumhagen, 89, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 At Friendship Village. Born May 6, 1931 in Sioux City, IA daughter of Samuel and Velda (Clark) Blumhagen. She held a Bachelor and a Master's degree from UNI and also did graduate work at University of Minnesota and University of Colorado. She worked many years as a Business Department instructor at the Cedar Falls High School, retiring in 1990. Elayne spent her later years as a resident at The Landing, Friendship Village.

Elayne was cremated. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. No service is planned.