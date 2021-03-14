Menu
Elayne Blumhagen
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Elayne Blumhagen

May 6, 1931-March 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Elayne Blumhagen, 89, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 At Friendship Village. Born May 6, 1931 in Sioux City, IA daughter of Samuel and Velda (Clark) Blumhagen. She held a Bachelor and a Master's degree from UNI and also did graduate work at University of Minnesota and University of Colorado. She worked many years as a Business Department instructor at the Cedar Falls High School, retiring in 1990. Elayne spent her later years as a resident at The Landing, Friendship Village.

Elayne was cremated. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. No service is planned.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was my typing teacher at Cedar Falls High School. `s
Kolene Copas
March 14, 2021
