Eldon E. "Sonny" Glass

November 15, 1935-December 15, 2021

Eldon E. "Sonny" Glass, 86, of Waterloo, died Wed. Dec. 15, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Decorah, to Emmette and Theresa Walsh Glass. He graduated in 1953 from St. Mary's High School, Waterloo. He served in the US Navy 1953-1956. He was a salesman for Waterloo Paper Co. retiring after 58 years. Sonny married the girl across the alley, Mary Ann Fellenzer, June 7, 1958, and they were married for 58 years. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo American Legion and Waterloo Elks Lodge BPO #290. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Survived by daughter, Dawn (Scott) Duecker‚ Lisbon; son, Dan Glass‚ Waterloo; 4 grandchildren, Shanelle (Ben) Kistler‚ Mechanicsville, Derek Duecker‚ Lisbon, Kelsey Wiederin‚ Mt. Auburn, Karly Young‚ Independence; 6 great-grandchildren, Natalee Wiederin, Julia Young, Laylah Davidson, Paisley Young, Tayte Davidson, and Swayzie Duecker; and a sister, Nancy Wolfe‚ Crystal Lake‚ IL. He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Julie Glass Wiederin; great-grandchild, Rylan Wiederin; sister, Betty DeBerg; and brother, Gerald "Jerry" Glass.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military rites by Waterloo American Legion, Waterloo VFW and US Navy Honor Guard. Services livestreamed at https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or www.Facebook.com/BlessedSacramentChurch. Visitation: 4 to 7:00 PM, Monday, Dec. 20, with 6:30 Vigil at Locke on 4th and for one hour before services at the church. Memorials to the family. For more visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.