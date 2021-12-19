Menu
Eldon E. "Sonny" Glass
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Eldon E. "Sonny" Glass

November 15, 1935-December 15, 2021

Eldon E. "Sonny" Glass, 86, of Waterloo, died Wed. Dec. 15, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Decorah, to Emmette and Theresa Walsh Glass. He graduated in 1953 from St. Mary's High School, Waterloo. He served in the US Navy 1953-1956. He was a salesman for Waterloo Paper Co. retiring after 58 years. Sonny married the girl across the alley, Mary Ann Fellenzer, June 7, 1958, and they were married for 58 years. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo American Legion and Waterloo Elks Lodge BPO #290. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Survived by daughter, Dawn (Scott) Duecker‚ Lisbon; son, Dan Glass‚ Waterloo; 4 grandchildren, Shanelle (Ben) Kistler‚ Mechanicsville, Derek Duecker‚ Lisbon, Kelsey Wiederin‚ Mt. Auburn, Karly Young‚ Independence; 6 great-grandchildren, Natalee Wiederin, Julia Young, Laylah Davidson, Paisley Young, Tayte Davidson, and Swayzie Duecker; and a sister, Nancy Wolfe‚ Crystal Lake‚ IL. He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Julie Glass Wiederin; great-grandchild, Rylan Wiederin; sister, Betty DeBerg; and brother, Gerald "Jerry" Glass.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military rites by Waterloo American Legion, Waterloo VFW and US Navy Honor Guard. Services livestreamed at https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or www.Facebook.com/BlessedSacramentChurch. Visitation: 4 to 7:00 PM, Monday, Dec. 20, with 6:30 Vigil at Locke on 4th and for one hour before services at the church. Memorials to the family. For more visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke on 4th
IA
Dec
20
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Locke on 4th
IA
Dec
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies Dan, Dawn and family, he was an amazing man and one of dads best friends. Now they can again have coffee together.
Dawn Henry Selesky
December 21, 2021
I am sorry to, read about Eldon's passing. My dad, Elmer "Ham" Snyder worked with Eldon at Waterloo Paper Company, and I would ride into Waterloo with my dad and wait in the paper company office until it was time for me to go to Pitze's. I would run into Eldon periodically when I still lived in Waterloo. He was one of the nicest people I ever met.
Linda Snyder Anderson
December 20, 2021
as time passes ,we lose a friend, co worker, someone we just enjoyed being with. Sonny was all of that--- RIP
Tom Akin
Friend
December 19, 2021
