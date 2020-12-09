Eldon G. Hauser

February 8, 1922-December 5, 2020

Eldon G. Hauser, age 98 of Clarksville, Iowa, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Valley View in Greene, Iowa.

A private family funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. John's UCC -- Pleasant Hill in rural Nashua, IA with Rev. Drew McHolm celebrating the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Eldon was born on Feb. 8, 1922, to Frederick and Amelia (Litterer) Hauser on their farm north of Clarksville, and he called that farm home for all his life. He was the fourth of the couple's six children. He attended country school and helped his parents on their farm. Like many children in that era, he didn't attend high school, but later in life, he did earn his GED.

Eldon met Evelyn Ascher when her family moved on a neighboring farm. The couple were married on Jan. 16, 1944, at St. John's United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill, in rural Nashua, and celebrated 70 years of marriage.

They farmed together for more than 40 years, growing crops, milking cows, raising hogs and chickens.

Their family grew to include three daughters - Judy, Joyce and Janice - who remember growing up with a father who was a hard worker but also was a fun guy to be around.

The girls remember the annual vacations they took every summer and that their dad loved to hunt and fish. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed going with Evelyn, his daughters and their families, on an annual fishing trip to Canada.

Eldon retired from farming at the age of 65, but he remained active well into his 90s. He took up bowling after he retired and bowled in a senior league until the age of 96.

He was a great dad and an even better grandfather. He loved having his grandkids and great-grandkids out to the farm, and they loved going because Grandpa always had three-wheelers, four-wheelers, a pond to fish, and cards to play.

Eldon was a lifelong member of St. John's-Pleasant Hil Church. He also served on the REC Board and was a longtime township trustee; in fact, he was still attending township meetings when he was 96. Eldon also enjoyed the fellowship of various coffee groups in surrounding towns, going to the sale barn, and an occasional visit to the casino.

He lived a long, productive and meaningful life, and Eldon's daughters, grandkids, "greats," his one "great-great" and his many friends will certainly miss him but they are grateful that Eldon and Evelyn are together in Heaven.

Eldon is survived by three daughters, Judy (Byron) Hemingson of Runnells, IA, Joyce (Mike) Horne of Newnan, GA, Janice (Bob) Haskins of Urbandale, IA; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, Paul (Joyce) Hauser of Hampton, IA; many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Hauser; his parents; two brothers, Leonard (Edna) Hauser, Theophil Hauser; two sisters, Helen (Paul) Stille, Luella (Edwin) Stirm.