Eldon Ingamells
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA

Eldon Ingamells

December 9, 1934-December 21, 2021

STANLEY-Eldon Ingamells, 87, of Stanley passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 PM on Sunday December 26, 2021 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Masonic services beginning at 6:00 PM by the Hebron Masonic Lodge of Oelwein. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday December 27, 2021 at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley with Pastor Phil Rownd officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton. Memorials will be directed to the Stanley Union Church and Camp Courageous. www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Eldon Kyle Ingamells was born in Aurora on December 9, 1934 to parents Kyle and Hazel (King) Ingamells. He graduated from Stanley Consolidated Schools with the class of 1952. Eldon then served his country honorably in the United States Army. On June 14, 1964 he was united in marriage with Wilda Lincoln at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. Eldon was employed in the accounting department of the Chicago Great Western Railroad from 1953-1968 and was a longtime farmer in Stanley.

Eldon was a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, Stanley Fire Department, Stanley Union Church, Fayette County Cattlemen, Fayette County Fair Board, Hebron Masonic Lodge of Oelwein, Aurora Community Club and the Fayette County 4-H Youth Committee.

Left to celebrate Eldon's life are his wife Wilda; his sons: Craig (Sandy Alber) Ingamells of Manchester and Larry (Becky) Ingamells of Oskaloosa; his grandsons: Nicholas Ingamells and Brett Ingamells; his siblings: Lynn Ingamells of West Union, Sharon Fleener of Ames and Audrey Neuman of Ocala, FL; his sister-in-law June Ingamells of Oelwein; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Duane Ingamells and Earl Ingamells; his sister Shirley (in infancy); several aunts, uncles and cousins.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne, Oelwein, IA
Dec
26
Service
6:00p.m.
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne, Oelwein, IA
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Stanley Union Church
Stanley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Eldon passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brian Watson
Family
December 26, 2021
Our prayers are with you, Wilda. May you find strength and courage in the days ahead. We enjoyed Eldon's stories of shared experiences with my father, Roger Thom. We also felt privileged to share a meal together in your home on several occassions. You and Eldon are part of our family. The depth of our sadness at Eldon's passing can not be expressed.
Mel and Conni Mahoney
Friend
December 26, 2021
Dear Wilda, Craig and Larry. You have our deepest sympathy at this sad time. We have many fond memories of Eldon and you, Wilda. Especially the Stanley School, when our kids all attended and our card parties. Love Gene and Cheryl
Gene and Cheryl Gustin
Friend
December 23, 2021
