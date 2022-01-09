Eldon "Bud" McDade

June 7, 1935-January 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Eldon "Bud" McDade, 86, of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 11a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Open Bible Church. Pastor Potter will officiate. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military Rites by Evansdale AMVETS #31 and U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Details. Visitation will be from 5 to 7p.m. Tuesday, January 11 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. All in Waterloo.

Bud was born June 7, 1935 in Bushnell, IL to David S and Cora M Fayler McDade. Bud served honorably in the U.S. Navy where he met his wife Hisako. He married Hisako Chiba April 16, 1956 in Fukuoka, Japan. She preceded him in death November 3, 2020.

He is survived by his four children, Linda (James) Larsen of Des Moines, Patricia "Patty" Stephens of Carlisle, Susan McDade of Waterloo, David (Beckie) McDade of Waterloo, and his number one girl (Grand Daughter) Andrea (Jason, Jensen, and Adilei) Shock; One brother, George McDade of Portland, OR; 16 Grandchildren; and 16 Great-grandchildren.

Bud worked for John Deere for many years. He was a member of the Open Bible Church in Waterloo where he was a Sunday school teacher, American Legion Post #138, assistant boy scout leader and Past President of the PTA for Longfellow.

He enjoyed woodworking, going to lunch with friends, and watching his Cubbies play baseball and his Bears play football. Bud was a master delegator, loved taking naps, but most of all he loved watching his great grandchildren grow.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hisako; his parents, two step fathers, Arthur Kirchoff and Arthur White; two sisters, Geraldine Peterson and Mildred Peterson; and three brothers William McDade, Robert McDade, Raymond McDade; and one Great-granddaughter Kyrie' Reve' Bratcher.

Memorials may be sent to: The American Heart Association and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.