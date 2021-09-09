Elise Ann Frohn

July 22, 1935-September 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Elise Ann Frohn, 86, of Cedar Falls passed away at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born July 22, 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of Richard and Julia (Kapke) Schoenbeck. Elise graduated from Lamont High School with the Class of 1953. She married Glenn Frohn on November 19, 1953, in Mason City. He preceded her in death in 1974. Elise worked as a Managerupervisor in Food Services at the University of Northern Iowa for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Elise was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; a daughter, Sharon Frohn; sons, Gary Frohn and David Lee (in infancy); a brother, Russell Schoenbeck; a sister, Elaine Thompson; and other beloved family members. She is survived by her son, Glenn (MaryAnn) Frohn of Williford, AR; grandchildren: Dylan (Samantha) Frohn of MN, Thad (Annie) Soy of MN, Dustin (Ashlee) Frohn of Cedar Falls, Sara (Jamie) Frohn of MO; Pat (Megan) Hill of KS and Heather (Jamie) Searfoss of FL; and 10 great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Corey, Abby, Jackson, Stevie, Timmy, Kenny, Alyson, Alex and Sophie; and several nieces and nephews.Elise's memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Elise enjoyed fishing, reading and oil painting. She was a great cook and baker at home as well as work and enjoyed watching sporting events on television.