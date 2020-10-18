Menu
Elizabeth Emma Cummings

Elizabeth Emma Cummings

November 15, 1924-October 14, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Elizabeth Emma Cummings, 95, of NewAldaya in Cedar Falls, died peacefully on Wed., Oct. 14, 2020. She was born to the late Reent and Maria (Nannen) Luecht on Nov. 15, 1924 in Saratoga, IA.

Elizabeth graduated from Riceville High School. She married Dale Cummings, they later divorced. She worked at the Lutheran Home for 18 ½ years before retiring. Elizabeth had been a member of the Assembly of God Church.

Survived by her son, David (Becky) Cummings of Evansdale; 3 daughters, Diane Cummings of Dubuque, Debbie (Robert) Frickson of Evansdale and Kathy Reuter of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; infant son, Dennis; daughter, Sandy Rand; son, Danny Cummings; twin granddaughters, Paula Ann and Peggy Ann; great grandson, Finn; 5 sisters, Reka, Joe, Helen, Grace, and Marie; 5 brothers Jack, Zekfrid, Richard, Gaylord, and Ralph.

Services: 1 PM, Tues., Oct. 20, 2020 at Waterloo Gospel Hall 726 Western Ave., Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 4 – 6 PM, Mon., Oct. 19, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, and one 1 prior to the service at the church. Memorials: to the family. www.kearnsfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.
