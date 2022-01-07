Menu
Elizabeth Allene "Liz" Rittgers
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Elizabeth "Liz" Allene Rittgers

July 16, 1936-January 4, 2022

NEW HARTFORD-Elizabeth "Liz" Allene Rittgers, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born July 16, 1936 in New Hartford, the daughter of Lawrence and Esther Ballhagen Rittgers.

She is survived by two sisters, Charlotte and Ardith Rittgers, New Hartford; two brothers, Donald Rittgers, Shell Rock and Ralph (Arlene) Rittgers, Nevis, Minnesota.

Services will be 10:30 am Monday, January 10, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials to the family. Service will be livestreamed at https://evt.live/elizabeth-rittgers.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences
Michael J Underwood
January 7, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Liz. I always liked working with her at the Sale barn years ago. She was a hard working and kind person. My prayers are with all of you.
Annette Ebaugh
Work
January 7, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Roxann Hoodjer
January 7, 2022
Sympathy to the family. Liz was a classmate.
Charles Strein
School
January 7, 2022
