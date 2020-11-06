Ellen A. Moore

August 17, 1946-October 26, 2020

Ellen Anne Moore was born the daughter of William and Miriam (Klein) Bradford August 17th, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa. Ellen graduated from Sumner High School in 1964. She went on to beauty school where met many friends as a hairdresser. Ellen moved on to work at Cortright Realtors where she worked as a as a secretary and then gained her real estate license. Ellen loved spending time in her garden, reading her Bible, and spending time with her grandchildren making many memories. Ellen spent her summers in Iowa and her winters in Missouri. Ellen passed away in Lebanon, MO on Oct. 26th with her soulmate, Morrie Kauffman and dear friend, Ron. Ellen is survived by her children Danielle Bobst of Readlyn, and Darrin and his wife Tiffany Moore of Jesup. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, and Josh Everett and Camrin, Mara, and Nic Moore; and great-grandchild, Charlie. Ellen's beloved siblings are Jim (Jeanie) Bradford of Ft MeyersFL; Lynda (Mike) Miller of Sumner; Diane (Randy) Teague of Graham NC; Vickie (Mark) Rhea of Sumner, and Sue (John) Leahy of Lake Zurich, IL as well as many nieces and nephews she greatly loved. We love you to heaven Gramma Beautiful. There will be a Celebration of Life next summer.