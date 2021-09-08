Elmer Eldon Stein

October 7, 1926-September 5, 2021

DYSART-Elmer Stein, of Dysart, passed away September 5, 2021 at the Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab Center in Vinton, Iowa, after a lengthy illness.

Elmer was born October 7, 1926 to Eldo & Hilda (Jacobs) Stein on their farm near Dysart, Iowa. He attended Country School and graduated from Dysart High School in 1944. He was a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Elmer was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and the Dysart American Legion Post for over 70 years. He enjoyed spending time with his large family, dancing with Beverly and working on the farm.

He married Beverly Higgins on September 22, 1953 at Dysart, Iowa. They lived on the family farm where they raised their 5 children until retiring and moving to Dysart in 1990.

He is survived by his children Brenda Krause of Marion, Greg (Cathy) Stein of Elberon, Darby (Renee) Stein of Vinton, Randy (June) Stein of Vinton, Pam (Russ) Lawless of Waterloo, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Beverly, parents, grandparents and sister Mardean. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be at the Dysart Cemetery, Dysart, Iowa. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com