Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elmer Eldon Stein
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Overton Funeral Home - Dysart
707 Clark St.
Dysart, IA

Elmer Eldon Stein

October 7, 1926-September 5, 2021

DYSART-Elmer Stein, of Dysart, passed away September 5, 2021 at the Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab Center in Vinton, Iowa, after a lengthy illness.

Elmer was born October 7, 1926 to Eldo & Hilda (Jacobs) Stein on their farm near Dysart, Iowa. He attended Country School and graduated from Dysart High School in 1944. He was a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Elmer was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and the Dysart American Legion Post for over 70 years. He enjoyed spending time with his large family, dancing with Beverly and working on the farm.

He married Beverly Higgins on September 22, 1953 at Dysart, Iowa. They lived on the family farm where they raised their 5 children until retiring and moving to Dysart in 1990.

He is survived by his children Brenda Krause of Marion, Greg (Cathy) Stein of Elberon, Darby (Renee) Stein of Vinton, Randy (June) Stein of Vinton, Pam (Russ) Lawless of Waterloo, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Beverly, parents, grandparents and sister Mardean. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be at the Dysart Cemetery, Dysart, Iowa. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Overton Funeral Home - Dysart
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Overton Funeral Home - Dysart.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I met Elmer and Beverly when they came to the docters's office where I worked. They were always such a nice, fun couple and we enjoyed their regular visits to our office where Elmer received his allergy shots. Elmer always had a joke to tell us (eventhough Beverly wasn't always pleased with his choice of joke). It was fun to hear where their next dance was being held and they always invited us to join them. I will never forget one time they came in just before Easter. Beverly had decorated a cake in the shape of a bunny for us. Such a thoughtful treat. However, Elmer of course, had to add the finishing touch to her decorated cake........mini chocolate chips trailing behind the bunny! That was Elmer. Although I haven't seen them both in years, I often think of them. My deepest sympathies for your loss. I'm sure there are fond memories and he will be greatly missed.
Linda Woock
September 9, 2021
Thank you for your Military service REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results