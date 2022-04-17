Elroy O. Streich

June 7, 1941-April 12, 2022

WAVERLY-Elroy O. Streich, 80, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence in Waverly.

Elroy Otto Streich was born on June 7, 1941, in Elma, Iowa, the son of William (Bill) and Hulda (Krumm) Streich. He graduated for Elma High School in 1960. Following his schooling, Elroy entered the US Army during the Vietnam War, where he served his country for 2 years. After his discharge from the service, he returned to Iowa making his home Waterloo. For several years, Elroy worked as a welder at the Waterloo Register Company. He then went to work for John Deere Company. On October 2, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sandra Mosier at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Waterloo. They later moved to the Denver Hills area in 1978, where they built the first of their 3 homes. In 1999, Elroy retired from John Deere after 42 years. In June of 2005, they moved to Waverly.

He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and an active member of the Lions Club. In his early years he loved to play Fast Pitch Softball and mostly involved with the youth athletics and Easter Egg hunter in Denver. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bus trips and his winters spent in Mission, Texas. Elroy was an avid Dodger, Green Bay Packer and Hawkeye fan.

Survivors are his son, Bryan Streich of Waverly; daughter, Holly (Andrew) Richards of Waverly; two grandsons, Zachary Tyler and Riley Richards; sister, Lois (Francis) Meier of Elma. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra on August 3, 2019; and four brothers, Ed; Delbert, Leonard and Kenny. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastor Craig Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Streich family for a later designation in Elroy's name and online condolences for Elroy can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Streich family with arrangements. 319-352-1187