Elsa Gusts Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Elsa Gusts Roberts

December 18, 1947-December 10, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Elsa Gusts Roberts, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes of COVID-19.

She was born December 18, 1947, in Nuremberg, Germany, the daughter of Karlis and Katherine (Kreutzer) Gusts. She married Harry "Butch" Roberts July 17, 1965, in Austin, MN. Elsa graduated from Austin High School in 1965 and received her RN degree from Hawkeye Tech in 1984. She worked at Harrison Dept. Store and later as a RN at St. Francis (Covenant), Country View, Western Home Communities and the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, retiring in 1998.

Survived by her husband of Cedar Falls; son, Robin (Brenda) Roberts of Cedar Falls; daughters, Keri Hudson and Rene (Dave) Bronner, both of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Vowell, Taylor (Mark) Pinero, Trey Bronner, Mackenzie Roberts, Kenidee and Alivia Bronner; three great grandchildren, Isaac, Isabella, and Illa Vowell; brother, Helmut (Lou) Gusts of Janesville, MN; and three sisters, Betty (Dick) Johnson of Austin, MN, Netty (Joe) Pacino of Pismo Beach, CA, and Sandy (Joe) Mendes of Leesburg, VA. Preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law Harold and Evelyn Roberts, son-in-law Terry Hudson, brothers-in-law Keith Heichel and Denis Nelson.

Elsa was very proud of her German heritage. Her mother emigrated from Germany and her father from Latvia. She was known for her smile and her loving hugs. Her faith became even stronger as she navigated through the months at NewAldaya where her family could not be with her. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Elsa loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Private family service will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with 11am inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
15
Inurnment
Hillside Cemetery
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have loved Elsa since she was in nursing school with our mom, Harriet Paulus. She was always so fun and kind. We look forward to seeing her again one day. She's probably laughing with Mom right now.
Lori Paulus Dove
December 14, 2020
