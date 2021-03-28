Elso Weert "Loz" Reints

March 15, 1927 - March 26, 2021

SHELL ROCK - Elso Weert "Loz" Reints, age 94, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.

Loz was born on March 15, 1927, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the son of Frank G. and Emilie (Siefkes) Reints. In his youth he attended the Shell Rock Schools and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Loz entered the United States Army in 1952, serving in the Korean War. On February 20, 1955, Loz was united in marriage to Marjorie Shaeffer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville. He felt blessed to be able to farm his entire life with his son and grandson. Loz never really retired instead he was promoted to General Supervisor of the Reints Family Farms.

Loz was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock and Avery-Slight American Legion Post #393 in Shell Rock. He enjoyed happy hour with family and friends and driving his ATV around the farms, inspecting the wetlands areas and construction at Willow Tree.

Loz's memory is honored by: daughter, Julie (Dennis) Anderson of Cedar Falls; son, Jeff (Micki) Reints of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Brad (Stacey) Reints of Shell Rock, Clay (Casey) Reints of Shell Rock, Mike (Chelsea) Anderson of Cedar Falls, and Nicki Anderson of Olathe, Kansas; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Macey, Adelaide, Jennifer, Beau, and Haley; brother, Frank Reints of Shell Rock; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Reints of Rushford, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; two brothers, Gerhard and Siegfried Reints; and a sister, Helen Reints.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Reverend Kim Smith officiating. The funeral may be watched live on Faith Lutheran Church's Facebook Page. Loz will then be cremated and private burial of his ashes will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321