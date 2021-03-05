Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Marie Heiple Rangel
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Emily Marie Heiple Rangel

April 26, 1977-March 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Emily Marie Heiple Rangel, 43, formally of Waterloo, died Monday March 1, at Nacogdoches Medical Center in Nacogdoches, Texas, due to injuries caused by a vehicle / pedestrian accident.

She was born April 26th, 1977, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joe and Rita Heiple.

Emily graduated from Columbus High School in 1995 and enjoyed her career of cosmetology.

Survivors include: her three children, Faith (Dain) Heiple Hostetler of Waterloo, Kathryn Rangel, and Ajin Rangel, of Austin TX; her sister Cristina (David) Heiple Tilley of Waterloo; her brother Gregory Heiple of Waterloo; niece Sophie Johnson of Waterloo; and step-mother, Susan Heiple, of Waterloo; her husband, Oscar Rangel, of Austin TX; 3 step-siblings, several cousins and several aunts and uncles.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Catherine Heiple; her grandparents; a maternal uncle and a paternal uncle.

Services: Celebration of Life Service at Half Pint Saloon on Saturday March 6, from 3-7pm. Graveside service will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Half Pint Saloon
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. There are no words that can fix this, but put your faith in God and know that Emily is now in Heaven with her parents, sister, and other loved ones, watching down on you. She will always be in your heart and with you, as you walk through your journey here on Earth. Please find peace in knowing that Em will be there at the beautiful gates of Heaven to greet you when it is your time to leave this earth and enter Heaven. Deepest sympathy, Belinda (Starkey) Voelschow Massingill
Belinda Voelschow Massingill
March 6, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Emily was my hair dresser before she moved back to Texas. Very sweet lady. Was sad to see this today. Prayers for the family
Tammy Bunger
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results