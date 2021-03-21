Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emma D. Kalkwarf
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
509 4th Street
Grundy Center, IA

Emma D. Kalkwarf

GRUNDY CENTER-Emma D. Kalkwarf, 91, of Grundy Center, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will follow services at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials my be directed to the family and memories and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
American Lutheran Church
Grundy Center, IA
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
American Lutheran Church
Grundy Center, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I became acquainted with dear Emma when volunteering in the Long Term Care unit at GCMH. She loved to joke around, sing along during hymn singing, and she knew her Bible. Such a sweet lady.
Sonja Wilhau
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results