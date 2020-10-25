Eric "Ric" Ridgway Miller

July 27, 1937-October 20, 2020

Eric "Ric" Ridgway Miller, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 20 at MercyOne Medical Center of Covid related complications. He was born July 27, 1937 in Waterloo, son of Glenn W. and Eleanor Huntley Miller. Ric graduated from West High School in 1955, his beloved Princeton University in 1960, and the University of Iowa, College of Law in 1963. Ric married Mary Virginia Bush Aug. 10, 1963 in Marshalltown. Shortly thereafter, he began his law practice with Pike, Hovie, Butler & Teske before transitioning to work as a Trust officer at the National Bank of Waterloo, and later returning to law as a sole practitioner until his retirement in 2015. Ric was committed to his community, supporting many organizations. He served as President of Big Brothers Big Sisters, President of the Black Hawk County TB and RD Association (American Lung Association), Director and President of Permanent Planning Inc., Director and Treasurer of National Dairy Cattle Congress, Director and Secretary of the Community Foundation of Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Northeast Iowa, and member of Black Hawk County Estate Planning Council. Ric held himself and the law to high ethical standards; his moral compass guided his actions, inspired his family and friends, and made him a trusted advisor to his clients. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a dedicated father and grandfather, and a loyal friend and colleague. Ric took great pride in his family and enjoyed all family activities and trips, especially vacations to Door County, WI. An avid reader, Ric subscribed to dozens of magazines and devoured all genres of books. Survived by his: wife Mary Miller, Waterloo; daughter Emily (Joseph Grande) Miller, Madison‚ WI; son Andrew (Whitney Wyatt) Miller, West Hollywood‚ CA; son Edward "Ned" (Honor Hawkins) Miller, Mt. Pleasant‚ SC; and seven grandchildren. Private family service and committal to be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception to follow at Sunnyside Country Club from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Social distancing/masks required. Visit www.LockFuneralHome.com for more.