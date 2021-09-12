Menu
Ermajean Bullis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Ermajean Bullis

February 6, 1929 – September 7, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Ermajean Bullis, 92, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in her home at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village.

Ermajean was born February 6, 1929 in St. Ansgar, Iowa to Charles and Laura (nee Nelson) Libersky. She grew up in St. Ansgar, and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1947.

Ermajean worked at the Charles City Bank and Schukei Chevrolet as a bookkeeper after graduation. She married Reginald (Reg) L. Bullis on June 20, 1948 at the St. Ansgar Lutheran Church

Ermajean and Reg lived in La Porte City while they raised three children – David, Craig, and Cheryl. Ermajean enjoyed caring for her family and her home, baking and cooking delicious meals especially for family gatherings, reading, playing bridge with friends, and collecting and refurbishing antiques – sharing many of those heirlooms over the years with her children and grandchildren.

In later years, Ermajean and Reg enjoyed traveling the United States, meeting many friends from all over the country, maintaining those relationships for years. After moving to Rosewood Estates, more relationships were established with residents and staff.

Ermajean is survived by her children David (Celeste Johnson) Bullis; Craig (Susan) Bullis; Cheryl (Bradley) Bechthold; grandchildren Douglas (Nicky) Bechthold, Kelsey (nee Bechthold) and Ray Werner, Megan (nee Bullis) and Marc Hardy, and Michael Bullis; great-grandchildren Zoey Bechthold, Luke Bechthold, Oscar Werner, and Mabel Werner; brother Robert Libersky and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Charles Libersky.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry to hear the sad news. Our sympathy and thoughts and prayers to all the family members.
Marvin and Sue Hrubes
Friend
September 13, 2021
You all are in my thoughts at this sad time. Ermajean was a sweetheart and I will miss seeing her at Rosewood Estate.
Judy Carter
Work
September 12, 2021
