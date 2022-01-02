Menu
Ervin Joseph "Joey" Brandt
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - West Union
212 East Elm Street
West Union, IA

Ervin Joseph "Joey" Brandt

February 15, 1982-December 20, 2021

WAUCOMA-Ervin Joseph "Joey" Brandt, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on December 20th, 2021, at his home in Waucoma, IA. Ervin Joseph was born February 15, 1982 to Ervin Joseph Moyer and Diane Marie Brandt of Waterloo Iowa. Joey left school to help raise his two younger siblings Christopher Brandt and Jeremy Aschbrenner.

Joey loved all things outdoors, including fishing, tractor pulls and horses. He dabbled in bull riding in his younger years and still attended many rodeos. Joey was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and was proud of it. He was an amazing cook and loved to grill and made the best ribs anyone ever tasted. There wasn't much he couldn't cook. Joey enjoyed the time he spent with his soul mate, Heidi Kriener, going to horse shows, horseback riding, rodeos and many other activities. He also loved to play innocent jokes on his friends and family. Joey was an old-fashioned country boy with a deep love for old country music, especially George Jones, Waylon Jennings and Charlie Pride. He enjoyed his job at Dolly's Transport as a mechanic at Wheelchair and Stretcher Service where he had worked for the past seven years. He was a devout Christian and his favorite poem was "Cowboy is His Name" from the movie 8 seconds.

Joey is survived by his father, Ervin Joseph Moyer of Waterloo, Iowa; step-father, Doug Aschbrenner; three brothers, Christopher Brandt; sister-n-law, Rolana Brandt of Altoona, Iowa, Jeremy Aschbrenner and sister-n-law Shannon Hartley of Hazleton, Iowa and Cory Finn of Waterloo, Iowa ; two sisters, Kerrie Moyer of Columbia, Missouri and Kellie Stevens of Des Moines, Iowa; three daughters, Shelby Brandt of Waterloo, Iowa, Brooklyn Brandt of Waterloo, Iowa and Lydia Brandt of Readlyn, Iowa; his Rose in Paradise, Heidi Kriener of Waucoma, Iowa; niece and nephew, Savannah and Carson Aschbrenner of Waterloo, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Diane Brandt; grandparents, Mervin Brandt and Delmer and Margret Jensen (Bentley), Harold and Betty Aschbrenner and Earl and Mary Moyer.

Due to the holidays, Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hope City Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hope City Church in Waterloo, Iowa with Rev. Dusty Cox as the officiant. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Hope City Church at 118 High Street, Waterloo, IA 50703


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hope City Church
Waterloo, IA
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hope City Church
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - West Union
