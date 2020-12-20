Menu
Essie L. Henderson Buls
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Essie L. Henderson Buls

November 11, 1948-December 14, 2020

Essie L. Henderson Buls, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 14, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

She was born November 11, 1948, in Inverness, Miss, the daughter of Russell and Maggie Smith Wright. She married Frank Henderson in 1964 in Waterloo and they later divorced. She married Pastor Obadiah Buls on October 29, 1994 at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Essie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1968 and from Wartburg College in 1981. She was employed at the YWCA as a special services director for 24 years.

Survivors include: her husband, Pastor Obadiah Buls of Waterloo; her children, Virginia Henderson, Qualia Buls, Nikia Buls, James Buls, Isaiah Buls, and Oliver Buls all of Waterloo; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her siblings, Darlene Williams of Waterloo, Delores (Willie) Franklin of Cedar Rapids, Teresa Moore of Des Moines, James (Lisa) Wright of Des Moines, Clifford Wright of Des Moines, Lonnie (Quintella) Wright of Cedar Rapids, Duane Wright of Fort Madison, Floyd (Linda) Wright of Des Moines, and Dean Wright of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Robert Wright, Don Wright, Leroy Wright, Thomas Wright and Richard Martin; her sisters, Barbara Wilder, Bertha Jackson, Mattie MacMillian and Ann Knoxs.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church. Request anyone attending the visitation and service to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
IA
Dec
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
This is still hard pill to swallow. I´m so glad we got a chance to speak to each! Our last conversation is what I needed. Thank you for your gift of life Mrs. Buls. You are truly missed.
Earl
December 26, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy during your time of sorrow. I remember when I came to church when you and Essie were being celebrated and you invited me to speak and I was very honored to have been asked. I will keep you in my prayers. For Isaiah: I have so many memories of you and how much you loved your mom and I believe you will carry her for always in your heart. Take care my young friend and I will be praying for comfort for you and your family.
Ms. Cindy Leininger
December 22, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers to the Wright, Henderson, and Buls families at the loss of First Lady Buls.
Rev Rudy and Sherrie Jones
December 21, 2020
Aunt Tt you are miss I love you
Diane Reed
December 20, 2020
My Condolences to the family. My Prayers are with you all
Lisa Parham-Sidney
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results