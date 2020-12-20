Essie L. Henderson Buls

November 11, 1948-December 14, 2020

Essie L. Henderson Buls, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 14, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

She was born November 11, 1948, in Inverness, Miss, the daughter of Russell and Maggie Smith Wright. She married Frank Henderson in 1964 in Waterloo and they later divorced. She married Pastor Obadiah Buls on October 29, 1994 at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Essie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1968 and from Wartburg College in 1981. She was employed at the YWCA as a special services director for 24 years.

Survivors include: her husband, Pastor Obadiah Buls of Waterloo; her children, Virginia Henderson, Qualia Buls, Nikia Buls, James Buls, Isaiah Buls, and Oliver Buls all of Waterloo; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her siblings, Darlene Williams of Waterloo, Delores (Willie) Franklin of Cedar Rapids, Teresa Moore of Des Moines, James (Lisa) Wright of Des Moines, Clifford Wright of Des Moines, Lonnie (Quintella) Wright of Cedar Rapids, Duane Wright of Fort Madison, Floyd (Linda) Wright of Des Moines, and Dean Wright of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Robert Wright, Don Wright, Leroy Wright, Thomas Wright and Richard Martin; her sisters, Barbara Wilder, Bertha Jackson, Mattie MacMillian and Ann Knoxs.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church. Request anyone attending the visitation and service to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Memorials: to the family.

