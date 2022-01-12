Essie Mae Coppage

December 6, 1930-January 6, 2022

DES MOINES-Essie Mae Coppage, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 6 at her home of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Macel, Miss., daughter of Esper and Lucy Hughes Brown. She married Richard Coppage, Sr. They later divorced.

Essie was a cook at the Convair Room at the Waterloo Airport, the Salvation Army and then at the Jesse Crosby Center, retiring in 1993. After her retirement, she was a day care provider out of her home for many children, until 2009.

She is survived by her family: Fanci Harrington of Waterloo, Kitti Coppage of Waterloo, Debra (Curtis) Austin of Phoenix, Ariz., Richard Coppage, Jr. of Waterloo, Teresa (Freddie) Campbell of Waterloo, Keith Coppage of Waterloo, Tony (Stacey) Goodson of Milan, Mich., Kevin Coppage of Minnesota, Kelly Stokes of Waterloo, and Karla Creighton of Des Moines; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, W.C. Taylor of Waterloo and Frank Collins of Las Vegas, Nev.; and one sister, Ann Malone of Detroit, Mich.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Claretta as a child; a brother, Archie Taylor, Sr.; a sister, Tommie Lee Bradford; and a granddaughter, Shetoya Wilson.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before the service at the church. Face coverings are required if attending either of these events.

The service will be live streamed on our facebook page. Follow the link in the upper right hand corner of our website, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.