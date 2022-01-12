Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Essie Mae Coppage
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Essie Mae Coppage

December 6, 1930-January 6, 2022

DES MOINES-Essie Mae Coppage, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 6 at her home of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Macel, Miss., daughter of Esper and Lucy Hughes Brown. She married Richard Coppage, Sr. They later divorced.

Essie was a cook at the Convair Room at the Waterloo Airport, the Salvation Army and then at the Jesse Crosby Center, retiring in 1993. After her retirement, she was a day care provider out of her home for many children, until 2009.

She is survived by her family: Fanci Harrington of Waterloo, Kitti Coppage of Waterloo, Debra (Curtis) Austin of Phoenix, Ariz., Richard Coppage, Jr. of Waterloo, Teresa (Freddie) Campbell of Waterloo, Keith Coppage of Waterloo, Tony (Stacey) Goodson of Milan, Mich., Kevin Coppage of Minnesota, Kelly Stokes of Waterloo, and Karla Creighton of Des Moines; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, W.C. Taylor of Waterloo and Frank Collins of Las Vegas, Nev.; and one sister, Ann Malone of Detroit, Mich.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Claretta as a child; a brother, Archie Taylor, Sr.; a sister, Tommie Lee Bradford; and a granddaughter, Shetoya Wilson.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before the service at the church. Face coverings are required if attending either of these events.

The service will be live streamed on our facebook page. Follow the link in the upper right hand corner of our website, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
IA
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to the family of Mother Coppage. She was a sweet lady and one of the neighborhood mothers when I was growing up. May God comfort the family during your time of bereavement.
Cynthia Smith-Balark
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results