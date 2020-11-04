Estella L. Vaughn

November 9, 1924-November 1, 2020

Estella L. "Stella" Vaughn, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 1 at Deery Suites at Western Home. She was born Nov. 9, 1924 in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Mary Power Buehler. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1943. Stella married C. "Melvin "Mel" Vaughn August 27, 1947 in Waterloo; he died January 11, 1989. She worked as a sausage packer at Rath Packing for 41 years until her retirement in 1984. She attended Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, and was a member of Mallard Point's Red Hat Society. Stella enjoyed doing household activities such as washing and ironing. Survived by: her daughter, Sandra (Steven) Dickinson of Minnesota; two grandchildren, Joel and Courtney Dickinson Minnesota; one brother-in-law, Rex Kohli of Waterloo; and special friends, Jim and Carol Nesbit of Waterloo. Preceded: her parents; husband; six sisters, Edna Wilson, Lena Reynolds, Ruth Reynolds, Marion Payne, Margery Kohli, and Alice Leohr; five brothers, Henry, Ralph, Roy, and twins Dale and Donald Buehler. Private family service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and observe social distancing; Memorials: Waterloo Christian School;