Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Harmening
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rettig Funeral Home
400 S Main St
Tripoli, IA

Esther Harmening

TRIPOLI-Esther Harmening, age 98, of Tripoli, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli with Rev. Katie Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family at Panther Lanes in Tripoli following the Internment Service on Friday for a Celebration of Life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be honored in Esther's name to Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rettig Funeral Home
400 S Main St, Tripoli, IA
Jun
18
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church-Crane Creek
Rural Tripoli, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church-Crane Creek
Rural Tripoli, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rettig Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rettig Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for you loss
Karen Schellhorn
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results