Eugene F. "Gene" Bright
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Eugene "Gene" F. Bright

April 3, 1930-June 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Eugene "Gene" F. Bright, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday June 22, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born April 3, 1930 in Lena, Illinois, the son of Frank & Lydia (Tessendorf) Bright. He married Dorothy Wegner on September 3, 1949 in Waterloo. Gene attended Iowa Falls High School and graduated from Fayette High School. He worked at Rath Packing Company for 28 years and was a rural Postal Carrier for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the National Rural Mail Carrier Association.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Bright of Cedar Falls; his son, David (Julie) Bright of New Hartford; four daughters, Marcia (Dave) Rinderknecht of Cedar Rapids, Bonnie Bright and Tamara (Jon) Strudthoff of Victor, Iowa and Alison (James) Rooff of Cedar Falls; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; three brothers, Bill Bright of Cedar Falls, Jim Bright of St. Paul, MN and Jack Bright of Waterloo; and one sister, Carolyn Miller of Marion. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobbie in infancy; two sisters, JoAnn Goeken and Mary Lockwood Bright; and two sisters in law, Maxine and Dottie Bright.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church, Christian Crusaders or KNWS. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
715 College St., Cedar, IA
Jun
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
715 College St., Cedar, IA
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Art often thinks of his classmates from Fayette and Gene was one of the best. He will be sadly missed. We shared many good times growing up and have fond memories of those with Gene. Our prayers are with your family.
Art & Edie Langerman
July 1, 2021
