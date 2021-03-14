Menu
Eugene Henry Edler
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Eugene Henry Edler

August 29, 1934-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Eugene Henry Edler, 86, of Waterloo, was born August 29, 1934 on the family farm east of Tipton, Iowa. He was the son of Otto F. and Lillie True Edler. He passed away March 10, 2021 at Northcrest Specialty Care following a long battle with cancer starting in 2003.

Gene attended Tipton Consolidated Schools and upon graduating began his banking career of 44 years. He worked in several banks in Iowa and Colorado filling several different positions. He was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, Iowa.

Gene married his high school sweetheart on May 2, 1955 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. Together, they raised a loving family of five. Survivors include: his wife, Martha (nee Loucamp); two daughers, Barbara (John) Sloper of Mesa, Arizona and Lou Ann (LeRoy) Ketterer of Elk Run Heights; three sons, Ken Edler of Waterloo, Larry (Patricia) Edler of Cedar Falls and Doug (Diane) Edler of Waterloo; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Wood of Tipton.

Gene is preceded in death by: his parents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required at both events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Mar
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Evansdale, IA
Mar
20
Service
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Evansdale, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sorry that I wasn't able to come to Gene's visitation or the funeral. I loved talking with your mom and dad whenever I ran into them. You have been in my thoughts and prayers.
chris quibell-gengler
March 21, 2021
Gene will be missed greatly. He showed a true Christian life for those of us at Prince of Peace Lutheran who knew him. I am thankful to have known him.
Pamela Harstad
March 14, 2021
