Eugene Henry Edler

August 29, 1934-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Eugene Henry Edler, 86, of Waterloo, was born August 29, 1934 on the family farm east of Tipton, Iowa. He was the son of Otto F. and Lillie True Edler. He passed away March 10, 2021 at Northcrest Specialty Care following a long battle with cancer starting in 2003.

Gene attended Tipton Consolidated Schools and upon graduating began his banking career of 44 years. He worked in several banks in Iowa and Colorado filling several different positions. He was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, Iowa.

Gene married his high school sweetheart on May 2, 1955 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. Together, they raised a loving family of five. Survivors include: his wife, Martha (nee Loucamp); two daughers, Barbara (John) Sloper of Mesa, Arizona and Lou Ann (LeRoy) Ketterer of Elk Run Heights; three sons, Ken Edler of Waterloo, Larry (Patricia) Edler of Cedar Falls and Doug (Diane) Edler of Waterloo; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Wood of Tipton.

Gene is preceded in death by: his parents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required at both events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.