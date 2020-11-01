Eugene Wendell Koehler

June 23, 1928-October 30, 2020

WAVERLY-Eugene Wendell Koehler, 92 of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 30, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Gene was born on June 23, 1928, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Edward and Esther (Wendland) Koehler. He attended country school in rural Sumner and graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. Gene was united in marriage to Arlene Roloff on January 28, 1962, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly with Rev. Marvin Roloff and Dr. W. F. Schmidt officiating. Gene worked for the City of Waverly from 1962 until his retirement on December 31, 1993. While working for the city, he received his heavy equipment operator license in 1970; worked on the family farm until 1962 and also worked for Emil Roloff from 1962-1968. Arlene passed away on June 12, 1995.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and keeping up with his longtime neighbors. He loved spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

Gene is survived by a son, Allen (Katherine) Koehler of Mason City and a daughter, Jane Gunn of Fairfax; five grandchildren, Abigale (fiancé, Chase Kleopfer) Koehler, Molli Koehler, and Sadee Koehler; Matthew Gunn and Michael Gunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Arlene Koehler and a brother, Stanley Koehler.

Private Family Services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. It will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School YouTube page Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and for those attending the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187