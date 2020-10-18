Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eular Mae Harris

Eular Mae Harris

October 11, 2020

WATERLOO-Eular Mae Harris, 77 passed away of natural causes October 11, 2020. Eular worked at EPI, Inc from 1988-2007 when she retired.

She is survived by her two children, Michael Harris (Independence, IA) and Patricia Harris (Des Moines, IA); 4 grandchildren, Zavion Harris, Zaria Harris, Andrew Harris, David Babinat; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaym Fulton Harris, Xavier Elder and Xymerriah Elder.

All condolences can be sent to the Harris family 2421 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50703.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.