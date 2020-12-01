Eva R. Walton Chesmore

May 20, 1926-November 27, 2020

Eva R. Walton Chesmore, 94, passed away November 27th, at Ravenwood Care Facility in Waterloo of natural causes.

She was born at home on May 20, 1926 in Quasqueton, IA. to parents Frank J. and Ruth G. Turner. She was welcomed by three half sisters, Edna, Elinor, and Ester. She grew up on a small farm on the edge of Quasqueton. She attened the Union church at Quasqueton.

Eva graduated from the Quasqueton High School in 1943. She married Robert K. Walton on December 16, 1945. They lived in Evansdale where they had four children; Patricia (Stephen) Wirtz, Mike (Laura) Walton, Larry (Phyllis) Walton and Theresa (Tom) Milota. They remained in Evansdale until her husband passed away on August 31, 1981.

Eva worked at the Wagner Tent Company in Waterloo and at the Alstadt-Langlas Baking Company (Kleen-Maid Bread) for several years. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

In March of 1983, she married Kenneth Chesmore in Independence. She lived in Independence until Kenny passed away November 22, 2004.

She then moved to the Camelot retirement apartments in Waterloo. She remained there until 2016 when her health made it apparent that she shouldn't remain in her apartment alone. At that time she moved to Ravenwood Care Facility.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her three half- sisters; her two husbands, Robert "Bob" and Kenneth "Kenny". She also lost two grandsons before their time, Brent Walton and Jon Wirtz; a great-grandson, Ian Huske.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Request all those attending to wear a face covering.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com