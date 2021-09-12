Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Irene Scoles
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Eva Irene Scoles

WAVERLY-Eva Irene Scoles, 92, of Waverly, formerly of Fredericksburg, died Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock with Pastor Keith Tomlinson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Service
11:30a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
W. Washington St., Shell Rock
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.