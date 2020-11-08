Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Chezik

Evelyn Chezik

WAVERLY-Evelyn Chezik, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Dan Eloe from First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church and online condolences for Evelyn can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Chezik family with arrangements. 319-352-1187


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.