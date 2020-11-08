Evelyn Chezik

WAVERLY-Evelyn Chezik, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Dan Eloe from First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church and online condolences for Evelyn can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Chezik family with arrangements. 319-352-1187