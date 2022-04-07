Menu
Evelyn F. Derifield
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
Evelyn F. Derifield

February 25, 1937-April 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Evelyn F. Derifield, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born February 25, 1937, in Waterloo daughter of Kenneth and Clover (Sterling) Russell and graduated from West High School in 1955.

Evelyn married Patrick Derifield on February 21, 1958, in Cedar Falls. She loved her family and was a homemaker in her home. Evelyn was a co-founder of the 4th Street Cruise in 1981 and was currently an active committee member. She loved to shoot her AR-15, her 9mm and her 380.

She is survived by her husband, Pat of Waterloo; daughters, Patty (Byron) Beninga of Parkersburg and Bridgette (Tom) Skinner of Jesup; seven grandchildren: Cody, Shelby and Sloan (Jenna) Beninga; Terisa "Shea" and Amber Rowan, Megan (Michael) Steadman, and Nathan Skinner; and great granddaughter, Loni Beninga.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her son, John R. Derifield.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, April 8, at Locke on 4th St., 1519 West 4th St. with burial at the Waterloo Cemetery.

Visitation for one hour before services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Apr
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
