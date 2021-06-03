Menu
Evelyn Ann Rogers
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Evelyn Ann Rogers

October 24, 1949-May 28, 2021

DENVER-Evelyn Ann Rogers, 70, of Denver, Iowa passed away May 28th, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Evelyn was born on October 24th, 1949, in Wichita Falls, Texas to John and Bernice (Pounds) Bass and later the family moved to Charles City, Iowa where she attended school. She married James Rogers October 31st, 1964. Evelyn worked for Standard Battery most of her adult life, later going on to create stain glass items. She also enjoyed bartending. After Jim retired, they enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. on their motorcycle. She lived in rural Denver in their dream home that they built with the help of their two sons and close friends. She really enjoyed family time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her two children; Jay (Carolyn) Rogers and Eric (Kandy) Rogers; four grandchildren, Beau Rogers, Jaceline Rogers, Alyssa Rogers and James Rogers; two great-grandchildren and siblings; Kathern Golly and Mike Bass. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, and brother Jerry.

A celebration of life will be announced later, and any memorials should be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see that Evelyn passed away in a tragic accident. We are a neighbor to Evelyn. Our condolences to her family.
Bonnie Johnston
June 8, 2021
I met Evelyn and Jim when we lived in Denver Iowa. I remember her sense of humor and creativity. She and Jim were rock and rollers through and through. Very fun to be around! I am glad I got to enjoy her friendship in the 70's.
Connie Roberts
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Evelyn. We were friends years ago when we lived in Droste Trailer Ct. Prayers with you all. Dixie Billings
Dixie Billings
Friend
June 3, 2021
