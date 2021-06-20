Evelyn Minnie Van Raden

GREENE-Funeral Services for Evelyn Van Raden, 100, of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st Street, Greene, and will continue one hour before services on Tuesday at the church.

Evelyn Minnie Folkers VanRaden passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 384, Shell Rock, Iowa 50670.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com