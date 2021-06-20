Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Minnie Van Raden
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St
Greene, IA

Evelyn Minnie Van Raden

GREENE-Funeral Services for Evelyn Van Raden, 100, of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st Street, Greene, and will continue one hour before services on Tuesday at the church.

Evelyn Minnie Folkers VanRaden passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 384, Shell Rock, Iowa 50670.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
519 N 1st St, Greene, IA
Jun
22
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Greene, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Greene.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.