Everlue Crawford-Kincaid
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Everlue Crawford-Kincaid

January 30, 1921-July 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Everlue Crawford-Kincaid, 100, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Thursday July 1, 2021 at home peacefully. She was surrounded by her family, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Everlue was born to Wesley and Lena Lewis on January 30, 1921 in Lexington, Mississippi.

Everlue enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Buddy. She was an avid gardener and a great cook. She was a member of Payne AME Church in Waterloo.

Everlue married Cullen Crawford and later divorced. To that union, they had seven children, Lena Cherry of Milwaukee, Sylvia Crawford of San Francisco, Cullen Crawford Jr. (deceased), Vernon Crawford (deceased), Treva Crawford-Moore (deceased), Darlean Crawford of Waterloo, and Nina Crawford of Waterloo. She later married and divorced Mose Kincaid.

She leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and close friends to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister, three children, and two grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 7 at 11am at Community Baptist Church (522 Anthony Street, Waterloo, Iowa). A viewing will be held from 10am-11am at Community Baptist Church on July 7. Immediately following the service interment will be held at Garden of Memories. Memorials may be directed to the family at 607 Glenwood St., Waterloo Iowa. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Community Baptist Church
522 Anthony Street, Waterloo, IA
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Community Baptist Church
522 Anthony Street, Waterloo, IA
Jul
7
Interment
Garden of Memories
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Darlean and Nina know that I am praying for you and your family in the loss of your mom. Know that she is resting in the Lord's arms until He returns. May you find comfort in the memories of your mom. I pray that they will bring a smile to your hearts. Remember the Lord knows best when we don't.
Charmaine Traywick
July 11, 2021
To the entire Crawford family, I extend my most heartfelt condolences and may Everlue forever Rest In Peace. and to my dear friend Darlene, who I've known since 6th grade summer school, know that your mother is with the Lord now and she'll be forever watching over the family. God Bless you all and peace be with you.
David Day
Friend
July 9, 2021
Wish I can be their family to celebrate the life of Grandma she will be always loved and truly remember
Andrew Jackson
Family
July 6, 2021
"Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers."
Roxie McLeod & Family
Friend
July 5, 2021
"Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers."
Roxie McLeod and Family
Friend
July 5, 2021
Truly a special lady. Wise, humble and kind. She has duly earned her wings. God bless her soul and may the family be comforted.
Regina Carter-Evans
Friend
July 5, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family as you all grieve. May peace and love surround your family in this most difficult time.
Kimberly Sanders
Friend
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results