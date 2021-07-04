Everlue Crawford-Kincaid

January 30, 1921-July 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Everlue Crawford-Kincaid, 100, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Thursday July 1, 2021 at home peacefully. She was surrounded by her family, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Everlue was born to Wesley and Lena Lewis on January 30, 1921 in Lexington, Mississippi.

Everlue enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Buddy. She was an avid gardener and a great cook. She was a member of Payne AME Church in Waterloo.

Everlue married Cullen Crawford and later divorced. To that union, they had seven children, Lena Cherry of Milwaukee, Sylvia Crawford of San Francisco, Cullen Crawford Jr. (deceased), Vernon Crawford (deceased), Treva Crawford-Moore (deceased), Darlean Crawford of Waterloo, and Nina Crawford of Waterloo. She later married and divorced Mose Kincaid.

She leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and close friends to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister, three children, and two grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 7 at 11am at Community Baptist Church (522 Anthony Street, Waterloo, Iowa). A viewing will be held from 10am-11am at Community Baptist Church on July 7. Immediately following the service interment will be held at Garden of Memories. Memorials may be directed to the family at 607 Glenwood St., Waterloo Iowa. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.