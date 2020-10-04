Flora M. Brewster

(1927-2020)

Cedar Falls – Flora Marie Brewster, age 92 of Cedar Falls died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Western Home Communities - Martin Suites.

She was born December 11, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Matilda (Greenwald) Ericksen in Battle Creek Iowa. She graduated from Battle Creek High School. On October 23, 1960, Flora was united in marriage to Marvin Brewster in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2020.

Flora worked as an LPN at Sartori Hospital and Western Home, as a dental assistant for Dr. Frost in Waterloo, and in food service at Peet Jr High in Cedar Falls. She was a member of College Hill Lutheran Church, lifetime member AMVETS Post 49 Ladies Auxiliary and the Cedar Falls Women's Club House.

Survived by: a daughter, Cindy (Scott) Loder of Cedar Falls; a son, Rodney Brewster of Ames; two granddaughters, Ashley (Phil) Tieu of West Des Moines, and Kayla (Aaron) Moore of Waverly; four great grandchildren: Luna Tieu, Jaxon, Jaycee, and Jager Moore; and a sister, Dorothea Berning of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband Marvin.

Private graveside services will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to College Hill Lutheran Church, Ladies Auxiliary, Cedar Falls Women's Club or to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com