Florence June Crandall

June 28, 1931-March 21, 2021

WAVERLY-Florence June Crandall, 89, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home from natural causes.

Florence, the daughter of Clarence M. and Agnes M. (Olson) Osmundson was born on June 28, 1931 in Spring Grove, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Big Canoe Lutheran Church in rural Decorah. She attended the historic two room country schoolhouse in Highlandville through eighth grade and graduated from Decorah High School in 1950. On August 10, 1958 she was united into marriage to Eldon Milo Crandall at Big Canoe Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born.

From 1950 to 1960 Florence worked as the office manager and assistant to Dr. E.F. Hagen in Decorah. From 1974 until her retirement in 1993, she worked as a Ward Secretary at the Waverly Health Care Center. In August of 1983 she became a Certified Health Unit Coordinator by passing the first ever certification exam through the National Association of Health Unit Coordinators (NAHUC).

After retiring, Florence and Eldon enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed needlework, cross stitch, knitting, gardening, baking and spending time with her family.

Determined to stay at home until the end, Florence was granted that wish with the assistance of family, friends and the wonderful caregivers of Bartels-At-Home of Waverly, Home Instead Senior Care of Waterloo, and the occasional visit from the Waverly Police Department & EMT unit for which the family is very grateful.

Florence is survived by her brother, Roger (Avice) Osmundson of La Habra, CA; son, Erik (DeeAnn) Crandall of Janesville; daughter, Kristin (Ken) Sherman of Des Moines; grandchildren, Mary and Thor; Eldon's son, Marshall and family, a brother-in-law, several sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eldon, infant daughter Elise, Eldon's son Phillip, and several brother and sisters-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at First Evangelical Free Church in Cedar Falls on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Visitation will be 1/2 hour prior and a light supper will be served after the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Big Canoe Cemetery in Decorah. Memorials may be directed to Big Canoe Lutheran Church in Decorah and online condolences may be made at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Crandall family with arrangements. 319-352-1187