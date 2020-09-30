Menu
Florence L. Williams
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1942
DIED
September 26, 2020

Florence (Flo) L. Williams

Florence (Flo) L. Williams, 78, of Rifle, Colo., formerly of Shell Rock, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Living Center in Rifle, Colo.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, with visitation preceding the service for one hour. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Colorado Veterans Living Center at Rifle and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 30, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.