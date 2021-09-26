Florence A. Miller

January 29, 1920-September 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Florence A. Miller, age 101, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Friendship Village Retirement Center. She was born on a farm in Humboldt, Iowa, January 29, 1920, to George and Florence Munson Strachan. She graduated from high school at the age of 16 and traveled to Cedar Falls to attend college at the Iowa Normal School (now UNI) and then transferred to Iowa State University where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. After graduation she began her teaching career in Jesup, Iowa (1940-1944) and it was there she met her husband-to-be, Delbert Miller. They were married July 14, 1943, in Columbia, SC after he enlisted in the Army, and he then went off to participate in WWII. Florence returned to Humboldt to live with her parents and to work in the local bank until Delbert returned from the war. Upon his return they moved to Waterloo and began their family. Florence participated in many activities throughout her life in Waterloo. From 1965-1970, she was activities director at Americana Nursing Home. She was past president of Waterloo Women's Club, 60-year member of Eastern Star, past president of Iowa State Women's Club, member of PEO Chapter JP, Friendship Village Foundation Board, Covenant Foundation Board, Covenant Auxiliary and Vintage Life Board, and the Waterloo Diplomats. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Susan) Miller of Hudsonville, MI, and Randy (Diane) Miller of Clive; five grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) Kaiser, Brent (Gillian) Miller, Ben (Jacklyn) Miller, Luke Miller and Laura Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Kaiser, Kaela Kaiser, Anna Kaiser, Samantha Kaiser, Lydia Miller, Caleb Miller, Calvin Miller, Lucy Miller, Reese Miller, and Riley Miller.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert, June 10, 1991; an infant son, Roland Miller; and brothers Arthur, Oral, Paul, and Lyle Strachan.

Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. A private, family-directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.