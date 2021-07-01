Florence Lorina (Hay) Stahlhut-Luloff

October 7, 1925-June 21, 2021

READLYN-Florence Lorina (Hay) Stahlhut-Luloff 95, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Marinette, Wisconsin, having lived a full and blessed life.

Florence was born on October 7, 1925, in Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Martha Hay. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1944 where she played women's basketball for four years. Florence loved sports and was very proud of her accomplishments as a basketball player. Her father introduced her to baseball and drove her to many St. Louis Cardinal games. Those experiences made her a life long basketball and baseball fan.

On February 15, 1948, Florence was married to Irvin Stahlhut and had two children: Barbara (Caves) in 1948 and Ronnie in 1958. The Stahlhut family ran the Readlyn Chicken Hatchery from 1947-1967 and later Stahlhut Farm Services. Sadly Irvin died in 1976 following a farm accident, after 28 years of marriage. Florence was blessed to meet and then marry Marvin Luloff May 31, 1980, and they were married for 20 years.

She is survived by her five grandchildren: Joy Caves of California, Allison Caves of Wisconsin and Ben Ness, Daniel Stahlhut and Lydia Stahlhut of Minnesota along with her loving stepchildren Terry & Gwen Luloff and Dan & Lynn Luloff of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husbands and two children.

Florence was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Readlyn, Iowa. She was a charter member of the Readlyn VFW Post 5661 Ladies Auxiliary as well as the owner of the Readlyn Post Office. She worked at the window of the post office in her younger years and went on to be a cashier at Fareway Grocery Store in Waverly, Iowa, before retiring. Florence loved playing cards with family and friends.

A memorial service for the family will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a donation to your local youth sporting organization or St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Iowa. Florence's granddaughters Joy & Allison would like to thank the staff of the Luther Home in Marinette, Wisconsin, for providing loving care to their grandmother over the past six and a half years.