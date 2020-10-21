Francis "Jake" Jacoby

May 4, 1933-October 18, 2020

Francis "Jake" Jacoby was born May 4, 1933, on a farm near Elma, IA, the son of Merle and Leona (Hoverman) Jacoby. He attended Immaculate Conception. Jake served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS. He was united in marriage to Myrna Mae Larsen on April 23, 1957 at Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in Maple Leaf, IA. Jake worked at Rath Packing Company retiring in 1995, after 34 years, then City of Waterloo as the Zamboni Driver for five years. Over the years, he gave 21 gallons of blood through the Red Cross. Jake played on local baseball teams, was on a bowling league and enjoyed golfing with his family and Bill Dobbyn, was a Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cubs fan.

Jake passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at ManorCare at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Edward Lee Jacoby; three brothers: Wayne, Richard and Dan Jacoby; a sister Kathy Hackman; four brothers-in-law: Charles, Gordon and Richard Larsen and Don Hackman and two sisters-in-law Norma Pontenberg and Katherine Rieken. Jake is survived by his wife Myrna of Waterloo; two sons: Todd Jacoby of Yukon, OK and Tyrone (Vonda) Jacoby of Mendon, IL; two daughters: Teresa Johnson of Waterloo and Tamara Schmidt of Princeton, IL; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Jim (Shirley) Jacoby of Evansdale; two sisters: Sandra (Bob) Quinn of Glenville, MN and Mary Jean Cartney of Byron, MN.

Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, October 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Please wear a mask.

Funeral Service will at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza, on Saturday, October 24, at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com