Francis "Frank" Kokott
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Francis "Frank" Kokott

SPARTA-Francis "Frank" Kokott, 76, died unexpectedly in his home on June 2, 2021.

In his younger years, Frank enjoyed playing sports, hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. When his daughters were young, he shared these pastimes with his family.

In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing cards. He was also a very avid Packer's, Buck's and Brewer's fan.

He was in the Navy for a short time until he was honorably discharged to take care of his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kokott; his mother, Theresa (Manka) Kokott; his brother, Duane Kokott and his granddaughter, Prima Horstman.

He is survived by his daughters: Angela (Rick) Yeske, Shelly (Chad) Horstman and grandsons: Robert Horstman and Jordan Horstman.

A Celebration of Frank's life was held at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta, WI 54656 on Friday, June 25, 2021. Memorials are preferred. Private interment to follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation
106 W Franklin Street, Sparta, WI
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
