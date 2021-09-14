Frank Mike Kriz

November 6, 1932-September 11, 2021

CLUTIER-Frank Mike Kriz, 88, of Clutier, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mercy One-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, surrounded by his children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father David Kucera as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 4 - 7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.

Frank was born November 6, 1932, on the farm in rural Clutier, the son of Joseph F. and Christina (Kadrmas) Kriz.

He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Frank started his career in construction operating with Krause Construction. He worked for 16 years at Wiecks Feed Store in Clutier and then started Palace Roofing with Merle Dostal, in Clutier until he retired.

On June 13, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marcella Marie Cecak at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Vining.

Frank was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, where he was in the KD Lodge and Catholic Foresters. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0453 in Clutier of 67 years. Frank ran the Pepper Card Club for several years. He was a member of the Clutier Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He liked working with copper, cracking nuts, gardening, his fruit trees and making wine, woodworking and reading history from volumes of encyclopedias. Frank liked anything on RFD-TV and polka music, especially Mollie B. and Big Joe Polka hour. His greatest joy was his family. Frank's great grandkids called him "Old Papa" and they enjoyed his golf cart rides.

Survivors include seven children, LaVonne Kriz of Clutier, Jeffrey (Karen) Kriz of Newton, Karla (Scott) Weber of Traer, Bruce (Angela) Kriz of West Des Moines, Charlene (Chris) Birch of Toledo, Mitchell (Shelley) Kriz of Clutier, and Christy (Mark) Bradley of Traer; seventeen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Carlson of Tama, and Martha Breja of Vining; sister-in-law, Donna Kriz of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Marcella in 2015; an infant sister, Pauline at age two; four brothers, Melvin, Joe R., Ludwig, and Alfred Kriz; sister-in-law, Betty Kriz; two brothers-in-law, Donald Carlson and James Breja; and nephews, Joey M. Kriz, and Alan Breja.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.