Fred Dotz

February 16, 1931-October 31, 2020

Fred "Tex/Slim" Dotz born Feb. 16, 1931 in Fond du Lac, WI the son of David Dotz and Helen Goeth, also raised Bertha V. Dotz. He is proceeded in death by parents; brother David Dotz Jr.; sisters, Sally Hill and Judy Gallmeyer (Huffman). Fred would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need, in his 40s Fred gave his sister Sally a kidney! Fred joined the Army after dropping out of school, he was honorably discharged. Fred joined the carnival and criss-crossed America, later "retire" in Waterloo, working for Cattle Congress carnival running the Ferris wheel! He volunteered at the Salvation Army, cooked many holiday meals for needy families, everyone could depend on his friendly face. For 35 years, Fred lived in his apartment in Waterloo, in 2016 moved to Ravenwood Nursing home. He attended church, at the Salvation Army and later Kimball Methodist Church. Fred always wore his classic cowboy hat, boots. and spurs. He enjoyed western movies, music, live band especially his nephews band Dakota, and loved animals. He is survived by his nieces Crystal Caudill of Cedar Falls, and Kim (Bruce) of Pierre, SD, and nephew Russell (Karen) of Waterloo. "Oh the last goodbyes, the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away". Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.