Fred Harlan Emkes

November 13, 1937-March 6, 2021

Fred Harlan Emkes, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. He was born November 13, 1937, in Grundy Center, son of Anton and Jennie (Hempen) Emkes. Fred graduated in 1956 from Fredericksburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-62 as an aviation machinist/SP5 with the 591st T. Company in Germany, then as a reservist until 1966. He married Suzanne Ashby on June 22, 1963 in Fredericksburg. Fred worked for John Deere for 35 years retiring in 1994.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herman Emkes; and a brother-in-law, John Kottke. He is survived by his wife; 2 sons, Ed (Tammy) of Cedar Falls and Jack (Tammy) of Marion; 5 grandchildren: Anthony (Caitlin) Emkes of Mosinee, WI; Amber and Tyler Emkes of Cedar Falls; Cassy (Clay) Schommer of Davenport; and Christine (Caleb) Hess of Cedar Falls; 4 great-grandchildren: Oliver and Finn Emkes of WI; and Theo and Lily Schommer of Davenport; a brother, George (Molly) of Albuquerque, NM; a sister Jeanette Kottke of New Hampton; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Emkes of Waverly; 3 nephews; and 2 nieces.

Per Fred's wishes and due to COVID, there will be a private family service with burial at Garden of Memories. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Fred was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 653 in Denver and Local Union UAW 838 in Waterloo. He was a hard worker and tinkerer who could fix anything. When his health allowed, Fred was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing fruits and vegetables for his family and friends.