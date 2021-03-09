Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Harlan Emkes
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Fred Harlan Emkes

November 13, 1937-March 6, 2021

Fred Harlan Emkes, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. He was born November 13, 1937, in Grundy Center, son of Anton and Jennie (Hempen) Emkes. Fred graduated in 1956 from Fredericksburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-62 as an aviation machinist/SP5 with the 591st T. Company in Germany, then as a reservist until 1966. He married Suzanne Ashby on June 22, 1963 in Fredericksburg. Fred worked for John Deere for 35 years retiring in 1994.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herman Emkes; and a brother-in-law, John Kottke. He is survived by his wife; 2 sons, Ed (Tammy) of Cedar Falls and Jack (Tammy) of Marion; 5 grandchildren: Anthony (Caitlin) Emkes of Mosinee, WI; Amber and Tyler Emkes of Cedar Falls; Cassy (Clay) Schommer of Davenport; and Christine (Caleb) Hess of Cedar Falls; 4 great-grandchildren: Oliver and Finn Emkes of WI; and Theo and Lily Schommer of Davenport; a brother, George (Molly) of Albuquerque, NM; a sister Jeanette Kottke of New Hampton; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Emkes of Waverly; 3 nephews; and 2 nieces.

Per Fred's wishes and due to COVID, there will be a private family service with burial at Garden of Memories. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Fred was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 653 in Denver and Local Union UAW 838 in Waterloo. He was a hard worker and tinkerer who could fix anything. When his health allowed, Fred was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing fruits and vegetables for his family and friends.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sincere sympathy on your loss. Fred was a classmate and good friend.
David & Rosalie Richardson
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results