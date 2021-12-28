Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Frederick W. "Fred" Chapman
Oelwein High School
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Frederick W. "Fred" Chapman

QUASQUETON-Frederick W. "Fred" Chapman, 75, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Saturday morning, December 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's home in Oelwein.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Jeff Johnson officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, and for one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Inurnment: At a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Dec
31
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Dec
31
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marsha, I just heard about Fred. He was such a good guy. That smile and oh my, that laugh! My sympathy, love and prayers go to you and your family.
Nancy Lonborg Napoli
January 15, 2022
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
January 1, 2022
Michael and Melissa Pino
December 30, 2021
Marsha and family, I can only imagine how difficult this time is. Fred's memory will live on, his love of family, quick smile, gentle humor, and forever friendship. His life is a reminder that the truly strong can be the kindest.
Scovel Stephen
Friend
December 27, 2021
Marsha and family. I was so sad to hear of Fred’s passing. May you find comfort in all of the memories you have as a family. And, remember he is always with you even though you cannot see him. Prayers of love, comfort and peace.
Connie Galer Ellis
Friend
December 27, 2021
Marsha,Paula,Renee and Families,We are very sad and sorry of Fred's passing.
Robin and Bill Rosenstiel
December 27, 2021
Sincere condolences. These times are always difficult & we'll say a prayer for all. May the Lord be with you and may Fred rest in peace.
Nancy & Lyle Miller
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Marsha and girls.
I'm very sorry for your loss. Many years ago my dad and Howard went fishing together. Fred was a former neighbor back then. Also his parents were good friends of mine.
May fred be at peace now and my sympathies to all of the family.
I
Verna deTemmerman
Neighbor
December 27, 2021
Marsha & girls: Fred is at peace, he left you all with many good memories, cherish those daily.Be close 2 all famiIy n grandkids.We, as friends, are all here for all of you. We care too.
Sheryl Gosse
Friend
December 27, 2021
Marsha, Paula, Renee & Families, Fred will always be with us, think of him often, share the Great Times, and the Little ones that Grandpa Loved them too. You're in my prayers as you go thru this difficult time. Fred & Jerry are Golfing in Heaven and talking about their old Life of Iowa days.
Lori & Greg Beierschmitt
Coworker
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results