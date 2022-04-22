Frederick James Heins

June 6, 1940-March 30, 2022

Frederick James Heins, age 81, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022. Born June 6, 1940, Postville, IA, to Harlen C.D. and Martha (Sander) Heins. He graduated from Postville High in 1958.

Fred married Rose Marie Teetshorn, at Orleans Lutheran Church, Ridgeway, IA December 17, 1960. They resided in Cedar Falls, IA, raised two sons. Fred was a salesman for several companies retiring from Martin Brothers Distributing in1991. Fred and Rose also owned/operated Casino Express/Limousine Service for 12 years.

Fred and Rose enjoyed camping, bowling, fishing and enjoyed visiting with friends and family, sharing the love of God with all. Members of Nazareth Lutheran Church for 44 years, Fred taught 8th grade confirmation and participated in Evangelism teams

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Harlen and Martha, loving wife Rose Marie, brother Hilery and wife Joyce Heins, Sister Arletta and husband Willard Holien. Fred is survived by children; Dr. Craig (Sonja) Heins of Kohler, WI., Leigh (Betsy) Taylor, Farmington, MN, and 6 Granchildren and 1 Great Grand child.

Visitation April 29th, Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco, IA. from 9 - 11 AM memorial service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Pastor Brian King officiating. Internment at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cresco. Luncheon, VFW building, after the cemetery service.