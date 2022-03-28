Menu
Gail Ann Corwin

Gail Ann (Schultz) Corwin

March 25, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Gail Ann (Schultz) Corwin, 65, Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 25, at Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband, William of Cedar Falls; children, Carmin (Jeff) Stickfort of Cedar Falls and Adam (Jules Braun) Corwin of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Claire, Callie and Cailin; mother, Peg Schultz; and brother, Gil (Diane) Schultz.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 30 at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery, Eldorado. Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.
So very sorry to hear about Gail´s death. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Maureen (Mo) Beckman
March 28, 2022
