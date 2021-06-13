Garnetta Ann Snyder

TRIPOLI-Garnetta A. Snyder, 81, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter Allyson's home, rural Tripoli.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. A luncheon will follow the committal service. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.