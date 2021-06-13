Menu
Garnetta Ann Snyder
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA

Garnetta Ann Snyder

TRIPOLI-Garnetta A. Snyder, 81, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter Allyson's home, rural Tripoli.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. A luncheon will follow the committal service. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street PO Box 223, Sumner, IA
Jun
15
Memorial Gathering
IA
Jun
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Faith United Church of Christ
IA
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Faith United Church of Christ
Tripoli, IA
Jun
15
Inurnment
Church Cemetery,
Tripoli., IA
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
Troy and Anna Butzlaff
June 13, 2021
