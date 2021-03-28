Gary Alan Barth

October 22, 1953-March 23, 2021

HAMPTON, IA-Gary Alan Barth, 67, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of cancer. Born October 22, 1953 in Decorah, he was raised by loving parents, Harold E. and Helen G. (Thorson) Barth in Waterloo, IA. Gary graduated from Orange High School in 1971 and soon after entered into military service in the Marine Corp. Upon honorable discharge, he met his future wife, Suzanne (Watson) Barth. They were married on June 11, 1977. Gary especially enjoyed time with his beloved family. Always young at heart, Gary maintained an enthusiasm for fishing, computer technology, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He officially retired from Masonite Architectural in Mason City in Feb, 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife, Suzanne; mother, Helen G. Barth of Waterloo, IA; his sister Debra (Richard) Schroeder of Waverly; his sister-in-law, Barbara Barth of Cedar Falls; 10 loving nieces, nephews and numerous cousins; Sue's parents, Bob and Pat Watson of Waterloo, and sister-in-laws Carolyn (Bob) Carpenter and Janice Watson. Gary was preceded in death by his older brothers James and Donald Barth, his father Harold E. Barth, sister-in-law Julie Barth and grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held in the Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A private service for family will be held at the Iowan Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at: The Gary A. Barth group on Facebook or iowacremation.com.

Memorials may be given to the family for distribution to one of the following: Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, or Cedar Valley Hospice, or Wounded Warriors Project.