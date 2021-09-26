Menu
Gary Bienfang
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Gary Bienfang

March 2, 1935-September 20, 2021

Gary Bienfang, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Monday September 20, 2021.

There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held by the family.

Gary Lee Bienfang was born on March 2, 1935 to Elgin (Buster) and Ivadean (Schuck) Bienfang. Gary attended school in Grundy Center and graduated with the class of 1953. He was united in marriage to Judith Cutler on May 21, 1960. Gary was a newspaper press operator at Spokesman Press for many years. He enjoyed living on his acreage and in his spare time liked to garden, mow, crack walnuts, scrap metal and tinker with most anything. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy, son Mark (Lori) Bienfang, daughter Mary (Craig) Harken, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
